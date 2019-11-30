Earning one’s luck; it takes effort

At times football managers offer us great insights with their ‘off the cuff’ responses in press conferences.

After speaking on his side’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City last week, Frank Lampard spoke about how teams earn luck. City had less possession, less chances and a deflected goal yet won the game.

For those who watch football in general, the number of 50/50 decisions that go for the ‘favoured’ team do outweigh those that don’t.

So the next time you feel that luck is against you, just remember what Ernest Hemingway once said: ‘you earn your own luck’.