Wry Eye: Braai menu with intriguing twist, Zondo common sense, MichaelHouse paradox

The Wry Eye of Your Honour

After more than two years of listening to testimonies about how the political elite had shredded the public purse for their own obscene indulgences, State Capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has seen and heard it all.

In wrapping up his three-day testimony, ex-Transnet board chair Mafika Mkwanazi tripped over the detail of disgraced CEO Siyabonga Gama’s R17 million payment for re-joining the rail entity

“I am also seriously confused. I would need to sit with an accountant to explain these payments. They do not sound right,” Mkwanazi said.

Zondo corrected him: “No, you do not need an accountant — you need common sense.” Well said, Your Honour.

Mess of a menu

Pity the poor waiter who would have had to explain what some of the dishes were on this mess of a menu published on Facebook.

Finding global flavour

Guess what 10 international cuisines make South African salivate the most? We’re talking serious food, so a braai, burgers, bunnychow and KFC are out. Ethnic dishes that inform the taste of a specific cuisine, like chow meain and Chinese, do count though. A report by The Chef’s Pencil based on Google Trends data reveals both the dining-out habits of South Africans and what make them eat at home. As the report showsa, Asian food found plenty of favour. Counting from 10, it’s Vietnamese, Korean, Lebanese, Greek, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, Indian, Thai and by a mile, Chinese.

What’s red and 10 …

It’s always fun to see what kind of contradictions schools produce, as we learnt in BizNews podcasts this week. Michaelhouse, the signature boy for wealth and privilege, not only spawned billionnaire playboy Rob Hersov of GoldVaal lineage, but also none other than David Scott, aka The Kiffness. How cool is that; long live the private school paradox.

Be the first to get the Wry Eye. Subscribe to the weekly BizNews Digest.

(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)