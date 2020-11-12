Lotto says ‘no conflict’ of interest in R3m given to axed Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi

A non-profit organisation founded in 2017 by former Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has landed him in hot water. The NPO received funds from the National Lottery Foundation and this was supposed to be channelled towards children in Limpopo. The National Lotteries Commission’s spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said the foundation applied and received a NLC grant in the sport and recreation sector. Mulaudzi tendered his resignation on Monday and his reasons were personal. However, talk radio station 702 reports that Mulaudzi was forced to leave owing to his involvement in the lottery scandal – Bernice Maune.

According to SAFM, Mulaudzi received R3m for the foundation and R100 000 for Covid 19 parcels. It was meant to build a soccer stadium and a sports centre.

When a journalist from GroundUp visited, there were beginnings of work on a change room and a half-finished fenced a year after the lottery funding was granted. The R100 000 formed part of R10m that was set aside for the food parcels which were delivered.

Raymond Joseph of Groundup said certain members of the ANC in the Limpopo branch were part of the project and that was the issue. When investigations began into the project, Mulaudzi’s name and details were removed from the company which made their actions suspicious.

National Lotteries Commission spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela told The Star he would not be drawn into the alleged conflict of interest against Mulaudzi. Mafela said the funding was above board and the commission funds projects and not individuals.

A statement by the Hawks confirmed Mulaudzi’s resignation.

“The spokesperson of the Hawks, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi has tendered his resignation…to the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya for consideration.

“The national head considered the resignation. The reasons for tendering the resignation cited as personal. The national head has accepted the resignation with immediate effect,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Speaking to The Star, Mulaudzi said he felt threatened by the politicians behind the cases he commented on.

“I don’t know what kind of message they are trying to send out. I have to observe countless times now when I’m driving or walking because people think I carry case dockets and there is nothing like that. I don’t have that authority at Hawks. I don’t influence any investigations. I just communicate information that is given to me,” said Mulaudzi.

On the issue of the foundation, Mulaudzi said he was not the sole director and co-owned it. He wouldn’t go into details about who the other directors were.

The Hawks are yet to announce who the new spokesperson is.

