Mulilo Energy Holdings welcomes Jan Oberholzer as its new Chairman. With a wealth of experience, including his recent role as Eskom Holding’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Jan is set to lead Mulilo in expanding renewable energy projects, targeting 5 GW in wind, solar, and battery storage over the next five years. His appointment signifies a significant step in South Africa’s sustainable energy transition.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Mulilo Energy Holdings Appoints Jan Oberholzer as New Chairman

From Mulilo Energy Holdings

Mulilo Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“Mulilo”), a prominent South African independent power producer majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Oberholzer as a non-executive director and chairman of its board of directors. With an extensive multifaceted background in the energy sector and a proven track record of leading large and complex organisations and managing multi-billion-dollar projects, Jan is poised to bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to Mulilo’s leadership team. Jan’s appointment is effective from 1 September 2023.

Jan brings a wealth of experience to his new role as chairman of Mulilo. He is globally recognized for his dynamic leadership and commitment to fostering positive change within the energy industry. His strategic vision aligns seamlessly with the company’s mission of bringing large-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects into operation in South Africa. Jan was most recently Eskom Holding’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jan Oberholzer as our new chairman,” said Johnny Cullum, CEO of Mulilo. “His deep understanding of the South African energy industry, combined with his passion for contributing to South Africa’s growth and just energy transition through the rollout of power generation projects, makes him the ideal leader to guide our company’s strategic direction. Under his guidance, we are confident in our ability to accelerate further our contributions to a cleaner, more sustainable future underpinning economic and just growth for all South Africans. Over the next five years, we aim to develop, own and operate 5 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects. This, certainly, promises a lot for the future.”

Jan expressed his appreciation and enthusiasm about joining Mulilo, stating, “Mulilo is precisely what the country needs right now – a pivotal organisation investing in long term diverse and sustainable energy solutions, contributing responsibly and socially to help grow our economy for the betterment of the 61 million people as part of the just transition. Leadership is all about shared vision and responsibility and

I want to assure you that during my tenure, I intend to build on the achievements of my predecessors in office and ensure the energy Mulilo generates helps grow the South African economy through its cost competitiveness. I know the assignment is daunting yet exhilarating. Hence, I call on all my Mulilo colleagues to join me to reflect on our past, critically assess the present and look forward to a brighter future with hope and commitment. Lastly and most importantly, we must acknowledge the contributions of the past Chairman, whose far-sightedness and courage have ensured that we stand significantly taller today. The solid foundation that has been laid paves the way for us to build on his successes. I am truly honoured to serve this remarkable organisation as its chairman and look forward to this new and exciting chapter with gratitude”.

About Jan Oberholzer

Jan Oberholzer’s impressive career includes notable achievements in the energy sector, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate complex challenges and seize growth opportunities. This was most evident in his recent position as Group Chief Operations Officer at Eskom, where he oversaw all operations within Eskom’s generation, transmission, and distribution divisions.

About Mulilo Energy Holdings

Mulilo is a renewable energy developer and independent power producer with a specific focus on wind and solar photovoltaic projects. Mulilo was founded in 2008 and has seen sustained growth since then with over 400 MW of operational utility-scale wind and solar projects, and a pipeline of 25 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects. Mulilo is majority-owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), through its New Markets Fund I.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (“CIP”) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 11 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 25 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

Read also:

Visited 676 times, 676 visit(s) today