Load-shedding to continue at stage 2 until further notice after unit recovery

By Jan Vermeulen

Eskom has announced that load-shedding was reduced to stage 2 at 05:00 on Tuesday, 25 February. Stage 2 power cuts will remain in effect until further notice.

“This decision follows the successful recovery of eight out of ten generation units and the restoration of 3,808MW from units that tripped over the weekend, with an additional 1,146MW expected to be recovered overnight,” the power utility said.

The reduction in load-shedding comes after Eskom reduced the severity of power cuts from stage 6 to stage 4 early on Monday morning.

It also said then that this was possible because all five units at Majuba, two units at Camden, and one unit at Medupi had been successfully recovered since Saturday.

That means eight out of the 10 generation units that had tripped over the weekend were already back in service by Monday morning.

However, Eskom said that its emergency generation reserves were not yet at the levels they need to be.

“While the recovery of the emergency reserves is progressing well, further replenishment is required to reach sufficient levels,” it stated.

As of Monday night, Eskom said breakdowns were at 13,690MW, which is 690MW higher than its summer outlook base case of 13,000MW.

“Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 7,245MW, in alignment with our summer period maintenance strategy, that is at increased levels in order to prepare for winter and meet licence and regulatory requirements,” it said.

“Eskom will provide the next update on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, or as soon as any significant changes occur.”

During a press briefing on Sunday, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the power utility anticipated it would be able to suspend load-shedding by the end of the week.

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission