Kusile fraud: Six arrested in Eskom corruption bust

By Myles Illidge

Eskom has announced the arrest of six individuals implicated in a fraudulent procurement scheme at its coal-fired Kusile Power Station.

The power utility said the arrests resulted from its collaboration with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee.

Among those arrested are a former Kusile procurement officer and a procurement manager.

“Over the last two days, six individuals were arrested for their involvement in a fraudulent procurement scheme at Kusile Power Station,” said Eskom.

“These arrests were the result of a coordinated intelligence-driven operation conducted on 14 and 15 March 2025 by the Mission Area Joint Operational Centre (MAJOC).”

Investigations revealed that a pump was unlawfully procured for R857,977 in 2018, despite an identical pump with the same serial number having been purchased in 2015 for R18,835.

“This fraudulent transaction led to a direct financial loss for Eskom,” the utility said.

Eskom said the operation began on Friday, 14 March, with the arrest of the former procurement officer by the South African Police Service.

“The following day (15 March 2025), four additional suspects, including the Kusile Procurement Manager, were taken into custody,” it said.

“Two suspects remain at large, with authorities actively pursuing them.”

It remains unclear when the sixth individual was taken into custody.

The captured suspects are set to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 March.

“Our commitment to eliminating corruption within Eskom remains unwavering,” says Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

“By far, the vast majority of our employees demonstrate integrity and dedication, and those who engage in wrongdoing will increasingly face investigation and action.”

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission