Battle of the Eskom CEOs: De Ruyter’s momentum vs Marokane’s results

Eskom’s data showed that the power utility performed significantly better under its current chief executive, Dan Marokane, than under its former CEO, André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter’s tenure as chief executive has been a highly debated issue, with some praising him as exceptional and others questioning his leadership.

He told BizNews Investment Conference delegates that he took on a pretty tough job becoming Eskom CEO, and gave it his best effort.

“I really worked hard to try to make it a success. I think that I started to put some momentum back into the system,” De Ruyter said.

De Ruyter explained that running a large organisation can be easy once it has positive momentum, with legacy systems and procedures ensuring things run smoothly.

When De Ruyter assumed the top job at Eskom, he found that the momentum had gone entirely from the utility. He said he helped to fix this.

“I know I have this association with the Prince of Darkness, but I do think that I made that contribution to getting the momentum back,” he said.

He believes that the fruits of his labour were only seen after his departure, and that his tenure got the ball rolling regarding improvements at the generation facilities.