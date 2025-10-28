Eskom tops SOE payrolls with R1 million average employee cost

Eskom’s average employee earns far more than workers in other state-owned companies, including several which generally require a high level of technically specialised capabilities.

Eskom’s 2025 financial year report showed that the power utility incurred an average cost of R1.026 million per employee, 12.4% higher than in the previous year.

The increase was due to several factors, including a 7% annual salary adjustment and the return of short-term performance incentives.

MyBroadband benchmarked the utility’s cost per employee against nine other prominent state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that have published their 2025 financial year results.

Some of the other large SOEs that could not be included in the comparison due to a lack of up-to-date financial results were weapons and arms manufacturer Denel and South African Airways (SAA).

Eskom’s number was the highest by a substantial margin. The company with the second-highest average cost per employee was Telkom, which is partially privatised.

In its 2025 financial year, Telkom’s average cost per employee was R926,806, about R100,000 less than Eskom’s.