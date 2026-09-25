Every unit of power South Africans used in 2024 carried a bigger carbon cost

South Africa's electricity became more carbon-intensive in 2024. The environment department's latest Grid Emissions Factor report puts domestic generation at 0.994 tonnes of CO2 per megawatt-hour, up from 0.942 a year earlier. The department links the rise to heavier reliance on coal and less power from lower-carbon sources. As a result, every unit of power used by households and businesses carried a larger carbon footprint, even as rooftop solar and independent producers expand. Eskom still runs several coal stations under emissions exemptions. Former minister Dion George granted those exemptions for shorter periods than Eskom asked for, and warned the utility to reform or face consequences..By Myles Illidge.South Africa’s power-related emissions averaged nearly 1 tonne of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour of electricity generated, according to the 2024 Grid Emissions Factor report.The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment published the report on Friday, 11 September 2026, revealing that the domestic and generation grid emission factors grew in 2024.This is the fourth report of this nature, following the 2021 report, published in February 2024, the 2022 report in November 2024, and the 2023 report in July 2025.The department explained that 4 location-based Generation Emission Factors (GEFs) were developed for South Africa. These are as follows:Domestic Generation Grid Emission Factor (DGGEF): measures emissions per unit of electricity generated within South AfricaNational Generation Grid Emission Factor (NGGEF): measures emissions relative to end-user consumption, factoring in imports and exportsTransmission Losses Grid Emission Factor (TLGEF): reflects energy losses across the transmission networkDistribution Losses Grid Emission Factor (DLGEF): reflects technical losses in the distribution network.The figure of particular concern is the DGGEF, which increased from 0.942 tCO2e/MWh in 2023 to 0.994 tCO2e/MWh in 2024. It meant CO2 emissions were almost 1 tonne per MWh.“The NGGEF rose from 0.906 tCO2e/MWh to 0.960 tCO2e/MWh. TLGEF increased from 0.020 to 0.021 tCO2e/MWh, while the DLGEF increased from 0.062 to 0.071 tCO2e/MWh,” the department said.“The increase in the 2024 Grid Emission Factors reflects a higher carbon intensity of electricity generation compared to 2023,” the department said.It said this was likely driven by greater reliance on coal-fired generation and reduced contributions from lower-carbon energy sources.“As a result, each unit of electricity consumed in 2024 was associated with higher greenhouse gas emissions than in the previous calendar year,” the department said.While South African households and businesses, as well as independent power producers, have increasingly rolled out solar and other renewables, Eskom relies largely on coal-fired generation.Faced with stricter minimum emissions standards, Eskom has been forced to apply for exemptions to keep its coal-fired power stations running and protect the country’s electricity supply.Exemptions granted after a stern warning to Eskom.In 2024, Eskom received permission to continue operating its Hendrina, Grootvlei, Arnot, Camden, and Kriel coal-fired power stations until 31 March 2030.However, it was also forced to apply for further exemptions for its Duvha, Kendal, Matla, and Tutuka power stations.Ousted Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dion George, announced his decision regarding these power stations on 31 March 2025.He emphasised that he didn’t simply grant Eskom the longer exemptions it had requested. Eskom had applied for permission to keep operating them beyond 2030.However, George only granted a 5-year exemption to the Kendal and Tutuka power stations, while it was permitted to continue running Duvha and Matla until 2034.He explained that he had considered the power utility’s financial position and said he didn’t want to squeeze it to a point where it could no longer operate.However, he said the exemptions granted were intended to put pressure on Eskom to reform, adding that “I did not give them what they wanted”..Read more:.Eskom risks World Bank rift over Medupi power plant pollution plan.George’s announcement followed a stern warning that he issued to the state-owned power utility a few days earlier.He said that he believed Eskom had the power to reform its operation, but added that there would be consequences if it failed.“South Africans have had to endure rolling blackouts, rising costs, and economic stagnation as a result of Eskom’s inefficiencies,” the Minister said.He added that the government could not grant Eskom a blanket waiver to continue polluting without accountability, adding that the utility must accelerate its reform process.“Eskom must either comply with emissions regulations and accelerate its transition, or it will face the consequences,” George warned.“The transition to renewable energy is not negotiable. South Africa’s economic future depends on more renewable energy entering the grid, not less.”He added that the South African government wouldn’t tolerate inaction and was committed to ensuring the country has a future-proof energy sector..This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here. Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.