BizBriefing: ANC SG Ace Magashule faces political exile after arrest; Zondo; Moz corruption; SA’s fresh Covid lockdown fears

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule , one of the ANC’s top-ranking officials. The warrant has yet to be served on Magashule, but he has agreed to appear in court. Mashule is ANC secretary general The secretary general of the ANC is one of the most powerful positions in the party, with former presidents – including Ramaphosa – holding that role prior to taking up the highest office.

Magashule is described as one of Ramaphosa’s biggest political rivals. While the legal processes against Magashule could take years to be concluded, he may be politically sidelined in the interim. That’s because the party has instructed all its members facing charges to step aside from their posts until their cases are concluded — although not all of them have complied.