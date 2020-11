BizBriefing: ANC SG Ace Magashule faces political exile after arrest; Zondo; Moz corruption; SA’s fresh Covid lockdown fears

Much of the northern hemisphere is living under strict lockdown rules to curb the spread of Covid-19 – a possibility that looms for South Africa as the number of coronavirus cases picks up and vaccine delivery is still some way off in the country. Business leaders are urging against lockdown, pointing to the devastating consequences of earlier lockdowns to the economy and also the health of many who went without medical care to make way for Covid-19 patients. B4SA paints a grim picture of what’s likely to happen to businesses and jobs if there is a return to rules imposed earlier this year. It warns that at least another 200,000 jobs will be lost as the economy contracts in double-digit figures. For more on that, see BizNews.com