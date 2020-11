BizBriefing: Ace clings to power; Pfizer vaccine ‘deep-freeze’ challenge; Mozambique massacre; Zambia debt crisis

The ANC is making an exception for its secretary general Ace Magashule – who does not have to step down even though a warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with corruption. At a special anti-corruption meeting in August, the ANC said party members accused of corruption and other serious crimes would be expected to step aside from their position. But, a statement from ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte indicates that this does not apply to Magashule, one of the party’s most powerful individuals. For more on Magashule , see BizNews.com.