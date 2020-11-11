BizBriefing: Ace clings to power; Pfizer vaccine ‘deep-freeze’ challenge; Mozambique massacre; Zambia debt crisis

The Pfizer vaccine will get to rich people in urban areas rich countries first. That’s the message from Bloomberg which reports that countries will need to build from scratch the deep-freeze production, storage and transportation networks needed for the vaccine to survive. “Its production is costly, its component is unstable, it also requires cold-chain transportation and has a short shelf life,” said Ding Sheng, director of the Beijing-based Global Health Drug Discovery Institute, which has received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.