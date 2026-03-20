Entrepreneur
Moses Tembe: The speech that was never given in Abu Dhabi
Africa’s Rise: From global periphery to strategic power player
Key topics:
Africa moves from marginalised pawn to active global player in 2026.
Global South and multipolarity boost Africa’s economic and strategic leverage.
Mineral wealth, youth, and AfCFTA create vast growth and investment opportunities.
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By Mr Moses Tembe*