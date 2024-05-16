BNC London: James Lorimer – Unlocking SA’s energy treasure trove of oil & gas discoveries

In a riveting keynote address at the BizNews Conference in London, DA Shadow Minister of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries, James Lorimer MP, unveiled groundbreaking discoveries reshaping the nation’s energy landscape. With the revelation of vast gas and oil reservoirs beneath Mpumalanga’s soil and offshore along the Orange Basin, South Africa stands at the cusp of an economic revolution. Lorimer’s detailed exploration of these finds, from Connecticut’s pioneering gas-to-power ventures to Namibia’s offshore bonanza, painted a picture of transformative potential. Despite challenges from government legislation and environmental activism, optimism reigns as South Africa eyes a future fueled by its abundant natural resources, poised to uplift its populace and rewrite its economic narrative.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Summary of James Lorimer’s keynote address at the BizNews Conference in London

James Lorimer’s speech explores South Africa’s abundant oil and gas resources, focusing on recent discoveries and their potential impact. With vast reserves found in Mpumalanga and offshore regions like Namibia, there’s anticipation of economic transformation. Despite challenges like regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns, the potential for job creation and revenue generation is significant. Lorimer emphasizes the need for responsible extraction to uplift South Africa’s economy and populace.

Edited transcript of James Lorimer’s keynote address at the BizNews Conference in London ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

00:07 James Blorimer, MP. Thank you.

00:16 I’m here partly because I enjoy the ego boost from Alex’s introductions.

00:25 Francis spoke about South Africa’s potential, driven by our abundant natural resources. Picture a billion barrels of oil. That’s the energy equivalent of six trillion cubic feet of gas beneath Mpumalanga’s soil.

01:05 In the 1980s, South Africa utilized gas reserves near Mossel Bay for liquid fuel production. Now, Kinetico, an Australian company, discovered significant gas reserves in Mpumalanga, with a world-record 44 successful wells drilled.

01:59 The gas reserves span from Pumalanga to the Free State, showing vast potential for energy production.

03:37 Kinetico expects each gas field to last 12 to 30 years, with ongoing exploration expanding known reserves.

04:05 Connecticut’s strategic location near existing infrastructure positions it well for various gas applications, including power generation and trucking.

04:56 With Sasol’s gas supply dwindling, there’s a looming gas shortage in KZN, making Connecticut’s gas reserves crucial.

05:27 Connecticut anticipates 30 operating wells by 2026, with potential for 1,500 wells within 20 years, contributing to a measured increase in gas production.

05:53 Gas offers a cleaner alternative to coal and diesel, aligning with South Africa’s environmental commitments.

06:23 Connecticut’s expansion plans suggest significant economic benefits, including job creation and GDP growth.

08:17 Increased government revenue from oil and gas production could address South Africa’s fiscal deficits, benefiting public services and infrastructure.

09:37 Offshore discoveries in Namibia by major oil companies indicate significant potential, with similar geological features extending into South African waters.

11:01 Namibia’s oil and gas discoveries are expected to transform its economy, potentially mirroring Norway’s oil revenues.

12:47 South Africa’s geological prospects rival Namibia’s, but delays in regulatory action have hindered exploration.

14:46 Challenges in government regulation and environmental opposition have slowed oil and gas extraction in South Africa.

15:44 Despite legislative concerns and environmental opposition, oil companies remain committed to exploration off South Africa’s coast.

16:44 The economic impact of oil and gas extraction in South Africa could rival past resource discoveries, benefiting the economy and addressing poverty.

17:09 South Africa’s resource wealth presents both challenges and opportunities, requiring responsible extraction to benefit the population and alleviate poverty.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original speech delivered by James Lorimer at BizNews London Conference

Read also:

Visited 4 times, 4 visit(s) today