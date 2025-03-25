BNC#7: Prince Mashele – Coalition politics here to stay in SA, but the fate of the GNU rests on Cyril’s ANC successor

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, political scientist and author Prince Mashele delivered a riveting keynote on South Africa’s unfolding political transformation. With sharp analysis and candid observations, he outlined the country’s realignment as the ANC exits centre stage, the turbulence of coalition politics, and the rise of non-state actors. Mashele offered both a sobering reality check and a bold vision for the future, calling for infrastructure revival, a crackdown on political corruption, and a leadership pipeline that prioritizes competence and meritocracy.

During a dynamic Q&A with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Mashele covered South Africa’s coalition politics, historical lessons, and future trajectories. Mashele emphasised the necessity of unity between former enemies for national success, critiqued the ANC’s decline, and urged accountability in governance. He addressed global influences, dismissed AfriForum’s U.S. outreach, and predicted the ANC’s electoral slide below 30% by 2029. Touching on leadership, corruption, and socio-economic fixes like education and infrastructure, Mashele painted a candid, provocative vision for South Africa’s path forward.

