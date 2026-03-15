BNC#8: Dr Iraj Abedian explains Iran’s crisis, the fall of a regime and what comes next
In a powerful and deeply personal keynote at BizNews Conference #8, economist Iraj Abedian unpacks the historical roots of the crisis unfolding in Iran, arguing that the conflict is not merely geopolitical but the culmination of decades of repression by the Islamic regime. Drawing on his own experience of Iran and decades of economic insight, Abedian explores the forces driving the war, the humanitarian consequences for the Iranian people and the potential ripple effects on global energy markets, geopolitics and South Africa’s own foreign policy choices.
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