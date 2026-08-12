BNC

BNC#9: GHL - Four months into the job, the new DA leader's plan to get 50 + 1%

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on closing the gap with the ANC, Cape Town's crime numbers, coalition politics and his plan to become South Africa's biggest party.
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Geordin Hill-Lewis
BNC#9
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