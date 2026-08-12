BNC#9: GHL - Four months into the job, the new DA leader's plan to get 50 + 1%

Listen here.Four months after taking over as DA federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis used his first BNC address to lay out exactly how he plans to close the gap on the ANC, why Cape Town's gun conviction numbers should worry everyone, and what one ANC mayor told him in private that he says has stayed with him. With the DA and ANC now separated by just seven points nationally, and Johannesburg's local election turning into a real contest, Hill-Lewis makes the case for why he thinks South African politics is about to change shape, whether the ANC likes it or not..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.