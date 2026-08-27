BNC

BNC#9 | GHL Q&A: Would the DA ever work with MKP? Plus ANC collapse, AI, policing, BEE, and more...

Geordin Hill-Lewis on Durban's knife-edge race, the Madlanga Commission, crime reform and why he says the ANC's decline cannot be reversed.
Loading content, please wait...
Geordin Hill-Lewis
BNC#9
BizNews
www.biznews.com