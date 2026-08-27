BNC#9 | GHL Q&A: Would the DA ever work with MKP? Plus ANC collapse, AI, policing, BEE, and more...

Listen here.Five metros are up for grabs, the ANC has slipped to third place in its own heartland, and Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party's decline can no longer be reversed. In this Q&A with Alec Hogg and the BNC#9 floor, the DA federal leader and Cape Town mayor lays out exactly how close the race in Johannesburg and Durban really is, why he will not go near an MK coalition, what the Madlanga Commission has confirmed about state capture, and how long it will actually take to fix crime, Home Affairs and the rest of a broken state. He also fields the hard questions from the floor, on cabinet size, meritocracy, failing rural municipalities and whether young South Africans should even bother staying..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.