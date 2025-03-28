BizNews 2025 Q1 share portfolio update: Shyft opens JSE investment doors

In this exclusive BizNews webinar, Alec Hogg and Shyft’s Glynn Allen reveal a game-changing update: Shyft now offers access to JSE-listed shares. With years of rigorous testing behind it, this move prompts a significant portfolio overhaul, repatriating 40% of the Exponential Portfolio into Rand-based stocks like Sasol, Pick n Pay, Sabvest, and Afrimat. Discover the strategy, investment cases, and how Shyft’s low-cost platform is set to empower investors—all live from March 28, 2025.

