One step for SpaceX; one giant leap for Elon Musk

It’s a classic love-hate affair, and the lead character is SA-born Elon Musk.

But no matter what way you look at him, he’s charted new paths.

His latest was sending two astronauts to the International Space Station.

And while the destination was the talking point, it’s the cost of the expedition that will change the space race.

Per seat adjusted for inflation, it cost $390m on Apollo back in the 1960s compared with $55m on SpaceX’s Dragon 2.

Still a long way to go for the general populous but a step closer to commercial space travel, and Musk’s Mars quest.

