The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Zimbabwe gives evicted white farmers $3.5bn in compensation
Twenty years ago the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe authorised the violent invasion of many white-owned farms with his land reform programme, which he justified on the grounds that it was redressing imbalances of the colonial era. Many hard-working white farmers were forced off their land, which was in turn handed out to government cronies. The Zimbabwean government stole people’s livelihoods, brutalised thousands and even killed many people in the rush to grab land. At the end of 2017, many hoped that Zimbabwe would have a chance to start over when Mugabe resigned – ending his almost four decade long tyrannical rule. Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, confirmed – in his inaugural address – that land reform was both historically necessary and irreversible and promised compensation to white farmers who lost their land during the disastrous expropriation of land by his predecessor. The white farmers are reportedly owed US$9bn in compensation for improvements made on the farms before they were expropriated. There were no real winners from the land grabs, except for the politically connected. In March, Mnangagwa decided to offer an olive branch to the white owners of 4,500 farms that had been seized, and said he would settle all outstanding claims against the government by offering them land. While this compensation deal certainly feels like a step in the right direction, it will never come close to compensating those Zimbabwean farmers for the brutal pain inflicted upon them two decades ago. – Nadya Swart
Zimbabwe signs $3.5bn compensation deal with white farmers
(Bloomberg) — Zimbabwe’s government signed a $3.5 billion deal to compensate white commercial farmers who were evicted from their land two decades ago. The agreement is a turning point in a dispute that tipped the southern African nation’s economy into freefall by slashing food production and export income, and incurred sanctions from the U.S. and European Union.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.