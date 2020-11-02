Is it nearly time up for Ace Magashule? Insights on ANC secretary-general as Hawks circle

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is back in the spotlight with news the Hawks, investigators, have sent the FBI to visit his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, in the US where she is studying, according to reports. A skilled and crafty politician, Magashule is facing dissent from his own supporters as corruption allegations pile up. Cholota was questioned on the Free State asbestos scandal and her interactions with her boss around the deal. While Magashule has maintained his innocence, the Hawks seem to be building a case against him. A look at his Twitter profile gives some insight into his frame of mind. – Bernice Maune

Ace Magashule, the people’s person

Like Jacob Zuma, who regularly showcased his charm and listening skills to the poor, Magashule will readily take to the streets of the township. His motive is clear: galvanise the masses and be relatable. As the captain of party business, Magashule doesn’t leave rallying to the lesser-known politicians. This tweet is also indicative of how he will always view the ANC as his home, despite calls for the corrupt to be suspended or to step aside from their positions.

Door to door campaign at Luthuli Section Ward 14 in Polokwane, Limpopo. #VoteANC#MyANCmyHome pic.twitter.com/QHhPr8NhSf — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) November 1, 2020

He has the support of the KZN MKMVA and isn’t shy to show this off

While he is allegedly being investigated for corruption, Magashule is said to be lobbying his supporters behind the scenes. On Twitter, he revealed his relationship with the MKMVA group is as strong as ever. Broad smiles all round were significant, suggesting that they would defend him if heat was applied by opposing groups to have him removed from the top six ANC position. Magashule is an on-the-ground politician, willing to visit card-carrying members of the ANC to support his interests and solidify his popularity.

We are in KZN to listen to the concerns of our MK soldiers.They indicate their undying commitment to the organisation,however raise that we ought to do more&importantly implement on our Nasrec resolutions.

Further meetings were with unemployed graduates,truck drivers,hawkers&NGOs pic.twitter.com/S2hxBex45G — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) October 13, 2020

Warning shots fired towards Fikile Mbalula

It was Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula vs Ace Magashule when the former took a swipe at the MKMVA, the ANC’s veteran wing. Mbalula branded Carl Niehaus and Kebby Maphatsoe thugs, saying they were behind a faction which was plotting against him. Cancelled railway contracts were at the centre of the Twitter battle which Mbalula claims the veterans were unhappy about. Mbalula then brought Magashule into the fracas, saying he had hired a liar and thug. In response, Magashule wrote a simple warning on his profile. “You’ve begun to go crazy again.” It wasn’t long before the ANC released a statement, distancing itself from Mbalula and forcing him to apologise. The tweet was characteristic of Magashule, a man of few words who will rise to the occasion when needed.

o thomile go gafa — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) October 12, 2020

His support for Jacob Zuma is unequivocal

When Jacob Zuma tweeted an image of himself with a gun, Magashule’s loyalty was evident. He tweeted in Zulu “the spy of soldiers, the spy of guerillas”. This was in reference to Zuma’s past as head of intelligence within the struggle movement. Zuma’s sly knack for slowing down his enemies is an open secret, one that Magashule as an ally clearly respects. This tweet was telling of Magashule’s friendship with the embattled ex-statesman.

“Impi yama soja, impi yama guerilla…” 🎼🎤 https://t.co/OmoX2cCY6J — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) February 5, 2020

Ace Magashule feels strongly about nationalising the Reserve Bank

In 2019, Magashule said the ANC had taken the decision to employ qualitative easing and to have the institution become a source of employment and gross domestic growth. His statements were alarming, prompting Enoch Gondogwana, the head of the economic cluster in parliament to admonish him. “He is lying. None of what he said was resolved by the lekgotla on the Reserve Bank. I called him and he switched off his phone,” Godongwana said. On Twitter, Magashule retweeted an interview with eNCA in which he clarified his stance on the Reserve Bank. He tells the interviewer, Aldrin Sampear the policies around the bank were taken at the ANC’s conference and would be enacted within five years. This move by Magashule shows he isn’t willing to admit his wrongs, even after being showed up by senior, more knowledgeable ANC members.

The SG Ace Magashule’s view on nationalizing the reserve bank👇🏿 Cc @tito_mboweni pic.twitter.com/e5xYIo0Kxb — VoteANC! (@CalvinLeJohn) January 15, 2020

