125 units available in exclusive new Golden Visa fund

If you want to own a piece of Portuguese history and purchase a share within a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the charming city of Porto, the Rebello Private Equity Fund is a stellar choice for investors – serving as a qualifying hands-off investment for the country’s sought-after Golden Visa residency programme.

South Africa is the fourth most popular country for Golden Visa approvals, and Sable International has been at the forefront of assisting with applications since the programme launched in 2012.

We’re constantly searching for excellent investment opportunities for clients, and we are excited to announce the launch of the Private Equity Fund investment in the world-famous Rebello luxury hotel – exclusively offered by Sable International for the South African market.

Not only does it provide an affordable and viable route to EU residency for the applicant and their family, but it’s also a foreign currency asset that can earn a strong Euro-based yield.

A UNESCO heritage site in Porto

Porto is the latest Portuguese city with a booming tourism industry and thriving property market. Over the years, the city has developed a bustling downtown scene encompassing shops, good restaurants, five-star hotels and a glorious nightlife.

Directly on the water overlooking Porto, the Rebello site comprises six 18th-century port warehouses along the famous Douro River. Today, the Rebello is being developed into a luxury apartment hotel, retaining most of the historic stone buildings. Apartments come with parking and secure storage facilities on the ground floor, as well as all the other amenities you would expect from a world-class 5-star hotel. The Rebello will have two restaurants, a destination Bomporto Spa with an indoor swimming pool and a cosmopolitan rooftop bar with spectacular views across the river.

The Rebello – Private Equity Fund investment

The Rebello Private Equity Fund is currently offering 125 units at EUR 350,000 each, which provide full Golden Visa eligibility – including for all dependant family members. This is an excellent hands-off investment option, with benefits that include:

Preferred returns of 3% per annum

No hidden costs

No transfer duties/taxes

No tax deductions or other retentions

Managed by credible partners

The investment will not only provide you with solid hard currency returns and good long-term capital appreciation, but you will also enjoy the benefits of Portugal’s Golden Visa programme – the world’s most popular residency and citizenship by investment programme.

Experience the splendour of Portuguese life

The Golden Visa not only allows you to live and work in Portugal, but also affords you the right to visa-free travel throughout the European Schengen Area. Through this Portuguese residency programme, you can qualify for permanent residence and citizenship after five years.

The Rebello Private Equity Fund investment is one of the simplest ways to attain the Golden Visa, as it’s a managed product with absolutely no burden on you, the investor.

Given that there is great speculation that Porto will no longer be a qualifying investment area for the Golden Visa as of January 2021, this could be the last opportunity to invest in such a credible and luxurious asset. Speak to us about this exclusive Private Equity Fund today. Email [email protected] or call +27 (0) 21 657 1584.

