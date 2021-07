Flash Briefing: SA home of world’s biggest black market; Cele to pursue Zuma; vaccine hesitancy

South African police plan to arrest former President Jacob Zuma by midnight on Wednesday in the absence of any further instruction from the Constitutional Court, Police Ministry spokeswoman Lirandzu Themba said. Police Minister Bheki Cele sought clarity from the court about the arrest order after Zuma applied to a lower court to have it suspended . SpokeswomanThemba said, “Failing to do so would mean the minister and the police commissioner would be in contempt of court. The minister has indicated he is not prepared to be charged for contempt of court.” The judgment on the application to stay the arrest will be handed down on July 9.