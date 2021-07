Flash Briefing: Civilians unite to defend their communities; SA to face food shortages; level 4 lockdown regulations changed

The number of shops looted exceeds 800 and more than 100 had been burnt down by Tuesday evening, according to the Consumer Goods Council of SA. The council is warning that South Africans could run out of food , as trucks cannot deliver goods to stores and retail warehouses have been burnt down. It said that “the closure of key transport routes has affected the supply chain of retail products and medical supplies”. “Factories will not be able to produce, resulting in food shortages, which will affect the most vulnerable and poor the most,” the council said.