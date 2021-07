Grocery retailer Pick n Pay’s CEO Pieter Boone says the alcohol sales ban urgently needs to be lifted , especially in the aftermath of last week’s widespread rioting and looting as many independent retailers won’t survive if it goes on for much longer. Boone said Pick n Pay was working very hard in anticipation of the lifting of the ban. “By the end of next week, we will have repaired and be ready to reopen 28 of our 76 severely damaged liquor stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.” In total, 136 of Pick n Pay’s food, grocery, clothing and building stores across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were looted and/or burnt down, along with 76 liquor stores. Two Pick n Pay distribution centres in KwaZulu-Natal were also severely damaged.