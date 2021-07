Flash Briefing: IMF warns SA of fiscal realities; Aspen to release J&J vaccines; insurrection investigation findings

South Africa should aim to re-prioritise its budget to offset the cost of relief measures for businesses and individuals affected by deadly riots and accelerate reforms to foster inclusive economic growth. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative for the country, Max Alier, who said, “This is a tragedy, but at the same time we can’t lose sight of the fiscal realities.” At least 330 people died and thousands of businesses in the commercial hub of Gauteng and the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province were looted or burned down in unrest that erupted on July 10. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday unveiled a series of measures aimed at helping those affected by the violence, including reinstating a monthly grant payment of R350 until the end of March and a R400 million state contribution to a humanitarian relief fund. He also announced support for uninsured businesses and other tax incentives, without specifying the cost of the package.