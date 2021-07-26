Flash Briefing: IMF warns SA of fiscal realities; Aspen to release J&J vaccines; insurrection investigation findings

South Africa’s largest pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare will release the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on Monday. The local manufacturer of the vaccines said they will be released from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape and will be made available through the African Union’s African Vaccination Acquisition Task Team platform.

Aspen is manufacturing 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for African countries

, at the more than R3 billion sterile manufacturing facility. South Africa has placed an initial order for 30 million doses. Earlier this year President Cyril Ramaphosa said the doses will later be increased to 400 million.