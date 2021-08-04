Flash Briefing: Third wave shifts to Cpt; IEC plans to delay Oct. 27 elections; Zuma to attend trial in person

The epicenter of a third wave of coronavirus cases in South Africa that’s being driven by the highly infectious delta variant has shifted from the economic hub of Gauteng to Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province, where hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed. The Western Cape had more than 38,000 active Covid-19

cases

by midday on Tuesday, while there were less than 24,000 in Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. Almost 3,700 virus patients are currently in hospitals in the coastal region, with 708 of them in intensive care. Premier Alan Winde has said that the province has increased the number of beds dedicated to coronavirus patients, secured more ventilators and employed additional health-care staff.