Flash Briefing: Third wave shifts to Cpt; IEC plans to delay Oct. 27 elections; Zuma to attend trial in person

Former president Jacob Zuma will leave Estcourt prison next Tuesday to attend court in Pietermaritzburg over four days, and family members, political leaders and supporters are likely to gather outside to show their support. Judge Piet Koen has told Zuma and the state the matter will proceed in open court on Tuesday. This follows a two-page submission from Zuma, filed on Monday, telling the court his constitutional rights would be prejudiced if his criminal trial were to proceed online. Advocate Wim Trengove for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court that the case must proceed regardless of the format. Trengove said security services informed the NPA “all reasonable steps” would be taken to ensure a peaceful process. However, Trengove warned there was no assurance these measures would succeed. “Supporters of the first accused are presently being mobilised on social media to gather in their numbers in Pietermaritzburg on 10 August,” he said.