South Africa’s current-account surplus for the second quarter missed estimates even as it widened to a record amid improving

economic activity

and growing exports following the

easing

of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The balance on the current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, widened to an annualised surplus of 5.6% of gross domestic product, or R342.8bn, from a revised 4.3% positive balance in the previous quarter, the South African Reserve Bank said in a report. While that’s the largest quarterly current-account surplus on record, it’s still less than the 6.7% median estimate of 13 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Significant revisions to first-quarter data follow recent changes to the way that statistics authorities calculate GDP data, the central bank said in an emailed response to questions.