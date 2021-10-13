Flash Briefing: Fresh Karpowership graft allegations; NUMSA strike could worsen SA unemployment; SA prepares for influx of UK tourists

South Africa’s beleaguered tourism sector is preparing for an influx of British visitors ahead of the busy summer season. This comes amid the United Kingdom’s decision to ease travel restrictions between the two countries. The UK has traditionally been SA’s largest source market for tourists.

More than 430,000 UK tourists visited South Africa in 2019

, representing almost 30% of all European arrivals. It’s estimated that UK tourists pump up to

R790mn into the economy every month

during the busy season. But the global Covid-19 pandemic, associated lockdowns, and travel bans – in this instance, the UK’s traffic light system – ground international tourism to halt. Less than 11,000 UK travellers entered South Africa

during the first half of 2021

, a drop of more than 95% compared to pre-pandemic levels.