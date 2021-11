Political parties may be looking to play a longer game – opting to build relationships and partnerships to take power in the 2024 national election, rather than enter into destructive coalitions to gain the upper hand in municipalities now. The DA this weekend made it clear that it will not enter into any coalitions with the ANC and the EFF, following the volatility it suffered post-2016 when the EFF scuppered its agreements over policy issues. The DA said it would rather form strong oppositions in hung municipalities than work with parties who are not on the same page. The ANC has expressed similar sentiments, saying it is happy to be the opposition in areas it has lost.