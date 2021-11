President Ramaphosa has said that the biggest risk facing South Africa right now is that the country relies on Eskom as the sole generator of electricity. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the president said that the country simply does not have a choice of moving from one provider to the other. “The independent power producers are pumping in whatever they can, but the majority of them are still under construction,” he said. “The direction that we now need to move towards is to restructure Eskom to have a separate generation entity that can purchase power from other producers.” With this split, Ramaphosa said that a separate government-owned transmission unit would provide power to citizens.