Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he will not resign of his own accord because there’s no use putting a new jockey on a dead horse. The CEO was responding to calls from unions and business groups that he fall on his sword over load shedding – where 2021 has been the worst year for blackouts on record. De Ruyter said he serves at the behest of the Eskom board, and if they want him gone, that is a decision they must make. However, he said that it’s more important to have continuity in management, as the many executive changes in the last decade have only contributed to the company’s instability.