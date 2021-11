Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his inaugural budget speech today, in which he resisted pressure to use the fiscal space that has delivered a R120bn boost to tax revenue and faster GDP growth from commodities windfall to announce new spending commitments, including meeting demands for a basic income grant. The budget was largely in line with what former finance minister Tito Mbowenni had said, and maintained the plan to achieve a primary surplus in 2024/2025. Godongwana was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the “same wavelength” on everything, including disappointment with the slow implementation of structural economic reforms. The budget addressed the critical electricity crisis in the country, and confirmed that it is now official policy for SA to “diversify energy generation” and that the state will be “taking additional steps towards a competitive energy market”. In respect of SA’s inadequate broadband spectrum, the budget confirmed that the release of broadband spectrum is set to start with an auction process on March 1, 2022. For full coverage of the budget policy statement, visit BizNews.com.