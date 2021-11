Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended South Africa’s national state of disaster by a further month. The state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 December 2021. This would make it the 21st month under the state of disaster since it was declared at the end of March 2020, and the 18th extension of the regulations after their first end date of June 2020. The government has relied on the regulations to introduce and give effect to lockdown restrictions, which it has used to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has also faced criticism for giving national government wide-ranging powers over the lives of citizens, with few limits and little to no oversight from parliament. The latest extension comes despite the significant decline in new cases, with only 262 reported in SA on Sunday. The government will rely on the ongoing state of disaster to reintroduce lockdown restrictions at short notice if need be.