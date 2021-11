South Africa’s hospitality industry says the government needs to look at all the options it can before reintroducing damaging lockdown regulations. Fedhasa, the national trade association for the hospitality industry, pointed to the government’s recent decision to extend the national state of disaster to 15 December 2021 as a point of concern ahead of the busy holiday period. “As an industry, we are not insensitive to the fact that balancing lives and livelihoods is an impossible task and we understand that sacrifices have to be made. However, hotels and restaurants are not just a non-essential lifestyle activity which can be switched on and off to stem the spread of Covid,” said Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chair. Unlike many other sectors, the hospitality sector has largely borne the brunt of changing lockdown regulations, despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols, she said.