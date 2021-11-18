Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says that Eskom is investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding the breakdowns of several power stations. Paraphrasing a principle known as

Hanlon’s Razor

, De Ruyter said he always tries to assume good faith. “My fundamental point of departure has always been not to attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence,” the Eskom chief said in an

online briefing

. However, Eskom recently had an incident where three units at Matimba power station went down simultaneously. Asked what the motive of such sabotage might be, De Ruyter said it is dangerous to speculate. “We should avoid irresponsible speculation [and] should also avoid creating an atmosphere of paranoia,” he said. De Ruyter stated that they had been met with resistance from the syndicates that have benefited from corruption inside Eskom.