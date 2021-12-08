The debate around mandatory vaccinations is polarising citizens and businesses alike, with a growing number of people, groups and organisations voicing their support or opposition to the policies. The National Economic Development and Labour Council has come out in support of the mandates, joining business groups like BUSA and unions like Cosatu – but industries like the National Liquor Traders Association have voiced opposition to mandates without consultation. At the same time, the SA Federation of Trade Unions says the mandates will just be used as an excuse to cut jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be meeting with the NCCC this week to discuss the topic.