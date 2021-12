Investors and energy experts are worried about Eskom’s use of its ageing fleets , saying they’re being run into the ground. The international benchmark for using coal fleets is around 70%. However, in South Africa, Eskom is using its units at a rate of 90%, leading to about three boiler tube failures, per unit, per year. At the same time, Eskom’s maintenance expenditure remains low – meaning the power utility is not getting around to doing the necessary maintenance to take the load off its units, stressing the system even more. Investors say Eskom is about two years too late to plan and prepare for suitable maintenance programmes. Lungile Mashele, energy expert at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), has warned that Eskom has for some time not met the technical criteria to justify any additional funding.