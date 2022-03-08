The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: Ramaphosa gives no comment on ANC second term; Brent crude price; SA water infrastructure
- ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he will not comment on accepting nomination for a second term as leader of the ANC. This comes after the convener for the ANC’s Mpumalanga provincial task team, Mandla Ndlovu, called on Ramaphosa to accept a nomination for a second term as the ANC president. This follows recent political instability in Mpumalanga, resulting in provincial conferences being delayed and subsequently postponed by the ANC’s national working committee.
- As the price of Brent crude oil continues to climb, there are calls for alternative solutions to ease the burden on consumers. There has been speculation that petrol could soon cost R40 a litre but experts said that there was no need to panic. The ongoing war in Ukraine has driven up oil prices and there are fears that it could get worse, with oil stocks not meeting demand. Researcher and economist Dale McKinley said that if the Russia-Ukraine war continued for a long time and the US succeeded in getting the world to boycott the purchase of Russian oil, then consumers could see prices rise steeply in the next few months. “It’s not just going to be the fuel price, it’s going to be the knock-on prices of transport, food and other things, so we need to prepare ourselves but I don’t know if the worst-case scenario is going to happen but certainly what is coming is going to hit us in the pocket, that’s for sure,” McKinley said.
- As 40% of South Africa’s water is lost due to leaks, non-payment and other factors, the National Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed plans to establish a national water infrastructure agency that aims to refurbish and expand the country’s critical water infrastructure. Mchunu said it would cost a fortune to source new water and protect existing resources. Still, they are planning to set up a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, which would be built around the state-owned Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and have the duty to attract new investment by packaging major water infrastructure projects.
