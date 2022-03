As the price of Brent crude oil continues to climb, there are calls for alternative solutions to ease the burden on consumers. There has been speculation that petrol could soon cost R40 a litre but experts said that there was no need to panic. The ongoing war in Ukraine has driven up oil prices and there are fears that it could get worse, with oil stocks not meeting demand. Researcher and economist Dale McKinley said that if the Russia-Ukraine war continued for a long time and the US succeeded in getting the world to boycott the purchase of Russian oil, then consumers could see prices rise steeply in the next few months. “It’s not just going to be the fuel price, it’s going to be the knock-on prices of transport, food and other things, so we need to prepare ourselves but I don’t know if the worst-case scenario is going to happen but certainly what is coming is going to hit us in the pocket, that’s for sure,” McKinley said.