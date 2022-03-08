As 40% of South Africa’s water is lost due to leaks, non-payment and other factors, the National Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed plans to establish a national water infrastructure agency that aims to refurbish and expand the country’s critical water infrastructure. Mchunu said it would cost a fortune to source new water and protect existing resources. Still, they are planning to set up a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, which would be built around the state-owned Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and have the duty to attract new investment by packaging major water infrastructure projects.