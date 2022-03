Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the global economy will have a knock-on effect on Eskom and electricity supply in South Africa, the power utility’s executives said in a media briefing on Tuesday (8 March). Chief financial officer Calib Cassim said the invasion had led to an escalation in oil and gas prices which still needs to be factored in by Eskom. Eskom regularly makes use of Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) and burns through diesel to supplement energy supply. Cassim cautioned, however, that from a ‘bottom-line point of view’, the power utility can only afford to pay so much for fuel. Cassim said Eskom was now looking to hedge some of these prices, but if the price of oil is to double as is forecast, then it will impact the amount of energy that Eskom can produce going forward. He added that Eskom cannot absorb these additional costs by itself.