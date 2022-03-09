Changes to South Africa’s proposed cannabis laws have been tabled in parliament, which will enable the government to push ahead with its plan to establish a new industrial sector valued at R28bn a year. Lawmakers hope to pass the amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes bill by the end of April. The move follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the latest State of the Nation address that the government was ready to push toward the legalisation and regulation of the commercial cannabis industry, which he said could create 130,000 jobs.