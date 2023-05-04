The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Everybody has a price in South Africa’s booming kidnapping-for-ransom market
Herman Bosman, the Kidnapping and Crisis Incident Manager at TSU International, spoke to BizNews about the steep increase in kidnappings, particularly of high-net-worth individuals. This has already led to companies abruptly closing their doors and leaving the country. In this interview, Bosman warns that the damaging effect on the economy is being underestimated and calls for drastic measures to stop the situation from getting completely out of control. Meanwhile, he shared some tips people can use to better prevent themselves from becoming kidnap victims.
Watch here
Listen here
Read also:
- Elon Musk won’t pay bribes to ANC cronies – so SA to miss out on Starlink’s cheap, fast internet broadband from space
- SA’s growing organised crime epidemic: is it becoming a “Mafia State?”
- BNC#5: Crimefighter Ian Cameron on how criminals captured SAPS, but there is hope for the future
- BNC#5: Crime-fighting activist Ian Cameron gets up-close and personal in Q&A
- South Africa’s crime epidemic: A nation in crisis
- Helen Zille: Inside out – how corruption and crime have infiltrated SA’s institutions
(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.