Herman Bosman, the Kidnapping and Crisis Incident Manager at TSU International, spoke to BizNews about the steep increase in kidnappings, particularly of high-net-worth individuals. This has already led to companies abruptly closing their doors and leaving the country. In this interview, Bosman warns that the damaging effect on the economy is being underestimated and calls for drastic measures to stop the situation from getting completely out of control. Meanwhile, he shared some tips people can use to better prevent themselves from becoming kidnap victims.

Watch here

Everybody has a price in South Africa’s booming kidnapping-for-ransom market

Listen here

Read also:

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)