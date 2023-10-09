Oil prices skyrocketed following a sudden attack by Hamas on Israel, plunging the Middle East into renewed turmoil. With over 1,100 casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict, US futures surged by up to 5.4%, momentarily breaching $87 a barrel. Although Israel’s oil supply impact is minimal, the crisis could entangle the US and Iran, jeopardizing global crude markets. Analysts weigh in on the potential consequences of this volatile situation.

Oil Surges as Israel Conflict Reignites Middle East Volatility

By Serene Cheong and Alex Longley

Oil prices surged after a shock attack on Israel by Hamas brought renewed instability to the Middle East.

More than 1,100 people have died since the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas broke out over the weekend. US futures surged as much as 5.4% in New York, at one point topping $87 a barrel.

While Israel’s role in global oil supply is negligible, the conflict threatens to embroil both the US and Iran. The latter has become a major source of extra crude this year, alleviating otherwise tightening markets. Increased application of American sanctions on Tehran could constrain those shipments.

Any retaliation against Tehran — amid reports that it helped to plan the attacks — could endanger the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit that transports much of the world’s crude and which the Iranian government previously has threatened to close. Iran denied on Monday that it was involved in the attacks.

“At this stage, the price response that you’ve seen is quite understandable and proportionate, just in terms of putting a bit of risk premium in,” Marcus Garvey, head of commodities strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “People will draw parallels to the early 1970s’ Yom Kippur War that’s probably, with the following embargo, your extreme case. It’s quite plausible you get no meaningful disruption.”

The surge after the attacks added a fresh bout of volatility to a market that has seen sizable swings over the last month. In late September, Brent was on course to rally up to $100 a barrel as cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia tightened the market, before retreating sharply last week as concerns about consumption and financial flows pulled prices sharply lower.

Prices:

WTI for November delivery climbed 3.0% to $85.29 a barrel as of 10:10 a.m. in London after being up as much as 5.4% earlier

Brent for December delivery rose 2.7% to $86.90 a barrel.

Key market gauges surged higher at the open on Monday, indicating growing concerns about tight supplies. The difference between the nearest two December contracts for Brent expanded by $1.60 a barrel from Friday’s close at one point, a significant move for the closely-watched spread.

The hostilities reduce expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut or eliminate its 1 million barrels a day of output curbs, Citigroup Inc. analysts Ed Morse and Eric Lee said in a note. Risks are also growing that Israel will attack Iran, they added.

Still, Morgan Stanley analysts said in another note that they thought the impact of the conflict would be limited. For now they don’t expect a spillover into other countries, meaning there will be a muted longer-term impact on crude prices.

“While the worst-case scenario of a regional war has to be kept in view, it’s not my base case,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based analysis firm Vanda Insights. “Restraint and calmer minds will prevail as there will be only losers all-round in a wider war.”

–With assistance from Jake Lloyd-Smith, Linus Chua, Elizabeth Low, Rob Verdonck and Anna Edwards.

