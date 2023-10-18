“Islamic Jihad” hit Gaza hospital, killing 100s

By Chris Steyn

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group is responsible for a misfired rocket that exploded in a hospital parking lot in the Gaza Strip yesterday (Tuesday) killing hundreds of people.

That is according to Israeli Defence Force (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

He held a briefing after wide-spread accusations that the Israeli military was responsible for the “war crime” of hitting the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Hagari says an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the hospital at the time it was hit.

According to the Israeli military, about 450 rockets launched toward Israel have fallen inside Gaza since the beginning of the war on October 7.

Surveillance camera footage appears to capture the moment the rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, falls short -and explodes inside the Palestinian enclave instead.

Listen and Watch:

The IDF briefing: https://IDFANC.activetrail.biz/ANC1810202362

A recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital on October 17, 2023: https://bit.ly/3S4xqiG

A visual analysis following the IAF’s examination on the subject: https://IDFANC.activetrail.biz/ANC1810156854

An infographic of all the failed rocket launches in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war: https://IDFANC.activetrail.biz/1810202309876543672

A photograph from the IDF launch identification system on the subject: https://IDFANC.activetrail.biz/ANC18102023984

