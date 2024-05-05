Chuck Stephens on Israel and Hamas: Enough is enough

In an open letter, Chuck Stephens argues that the presence of potential terrorists and insurrectionists within various social and political movements should be cautioned against, raising questions regarding their motives and affiliations. The crowd dynamics of these gatherings require analysis, in order to identify the various profiles involved, and their potential links to terrorism or insurrection. Also key is reflection on international conflicts and non-violent solutions for peace.

By Chuck Stephens

Beware terrorists and insurrectionists

In North America, whites outnumber blacks nine-to-one. Black lives matter.

In South Africa, blacks out-number whites nine-to-one. Yet affirmative action is geared in favour of blacks.

On Planet Earth, Muslims outnumber Jews 2 billion-to-15 million. That is 133-to-1.

Muslims are awash in oil revenues, which have been used to finance terrorist proxies fighting Israel. Are they now financing the anti-Semite protests across America? One has to wonder why so many non-students are among the hundreds arrested. Are these really rent-a-crowds?

Similar questions have been asked about the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, and also about the BLM riots that emerged at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Weren’t they super-spreaders?

According to some sources, government deployed “FBI assets” at the Hill on 6 January 2021. This was done on the sly, in a game of entrapment. There followed a January 6th investigation committee, which disturbingly destroyed all of its records the day before the Republicans took office after the mid-terms. This was illegal – tampering with evidence.

Who are these shadowy figures that make crowd control almost impossible? We know that Marx’s idea that revolution happens spontaneously was overtaken by Lenin’s methodology of induced revolution. This was always led by a minority or elite “vanguard”. The mobs at the Bolshevik revolution were induced, not spontaneous.

At the risk of splitting hairs, here are eight profiles:

A protester is someone who exercises legitimate freedom of expression manifested in marches, speeches or books – in the arena of debate over civil rights and other public issues.

An infiltrator is someone who slips into the legitimate process, with ulterior motives.

An agitator is someone who takes a serene non-violent legitimate protest march and fires it up.

An instigator is someone who precipitates action. Remember that revolutions are stage-managed, not spontaneous. Ask comrade Molotov.

An opportunist is someone who piggy-backs on pent up frustration from an authentic issue like Black Lives Matter and broadens that into personal or partisan agendas.

A looter is someone who steals and burns under the cover of legitimate peaceful protest.

An anarchist is a far-Left political activist who believes that change can only be brought about by sacking Rome… by challenging the Rule of Law.

A vigilante is an ordinary citizen – not from the designated forces that are empowered to keep Law and Order – who takes it upon himself or herself to do so.

Which of these profiles coincide with “terrorist” or “insurrectionist”?

Steven A. Sund is a retired American police officer and author who served as the tenth chief of the United States Capitol Police from 2019 to 2021. Sund was chief during the January 6 United States Capitol attack, after which he resigned. In his book Courage Under Fire, he explains how he was left trying to cope without the back-up that he had pleaded for. What a contrast that scenario is to universities inviting public police forces to enter private campuses to restore law and order.

Only time will tell who the non-student activists were in the anti-Semite protests across America.

In his book The Hundred Years’ War on PALESTINE, Rashid Khalidi outlines in sordid detail the shabby treatment of the Palestinians since the Balfour Declaration of 1917. It is a sad story indeed, although he tells it from his people’s side. However, he diminishes the equally shabby way that Jews have been treated all over the world, down through a history of persecution, pogroms and the Holocaust. So he is unable to see the State of Israel as a multi-lateral solution to the perennial problem of anti-Semitism. Instead, he presents it as a manifestation of colonialism. This distorts the truth.

He is right that the three wars of 1936, 1947 and 1967 show that neither side is ever going to succeed in expelling its opponent from the Levant. So he tracks the emergence of the alternative – a two-state solution championed by Yasser Arafat, the PLO, the Oslo accords, and the aftermath which has led to gridlock.

He critiques the Abraham Accords as another betrayal of his people. However, the battle of Gaza has surely brought to light that terrorism has to go. Non-violence is the only option. No matter how bad the Balfour Declaration was, or the treaties ending the three wars in 1939, 1948 and 1967 – they are the main street of history. They are international law. Revisionism is not the answer.

The way forward has been role-modeled by South Africa. It is to become a “rainbow nation”. This can only happen in the context of a functioning democracy. There are roughly ten million Jews and ten million Arabs occupying the Levant. They all need to renounce violence, demilitarize, de-radicalize and accept that the whole space that they live in belongs to them both.

A stable Israel/Palestine in the context of a peaceful and prosperous Middle East region is first prize.

