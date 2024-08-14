Studying abroad – the best places to study in-demand careers

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

Careers in business, information technology (IT), medicine and engineering are in high demand in today’s globalised economy. If you are a student aiming to enter these fields, studying abroad can help you gain a competitive edge in the global job market and open up opportunities to emigrate. Sable International takes a look at what careers are in demand and some of the top countries to study them in.

Careers with global prospects

Business

Business professionals are in high demand worldwide. Individuals with analytical minds and strong attention to detail are particularly sought after for careers in finance.

Business schools offer a wide range of specialisations so depending on where your interests lie, you will be able to opt for finance, marketing, management, economics or investment banking, among others.

Business schools often have extensive alumni networks and industry connections, making it easier to land a good job and build a global professional network.

Information Technology (IT)

Rapidly evolving technology and digital transformation across industries have created a significant demand for IT professionals.

Cybersecurity, AI expertise, cloud computing knowledge and blockchain proficiency are among the most sought-after skills.

Many IT roles can be performed remotely, offering flexibility and opportunities to work for international companies around the world.

Medicine

Doctors are in high demand in almost every country. The World Health Organization estimates that there is a global deficit of 4.3 million physicians, nurses and health professionals.

This means the profession offers high employability because healthcare professionals are always needed to address medical needs, conduct research and improve public health systems.

Many countries offer state-of-the-art research facilities, opportunities to work on cutting-edge medical advancements and the option to specialise in areas such as surgery, paediatrics or oncology.

With very limited places available at South African medical schools, studying medicine abroad is very appealing. It has the added benefit of making you more versatile and competitive in the job market.

Nursing

Studying nursing overseas offers exposure to different healthcare systems, practices and technologies, which can enhance your skills and knowledge.

International experience also boosts your employability as it indicates adaptability and a broader understanding of global health issues.

Psychology

The growing awareness of mental health issues, especially since the pandemic, has increased the demand for trained psychologists.

Studying psychology overseas offers access to diverse practices and research methodologies.

Studying abroad also gives you exposure to different cultures which can help you understand and empathise with individuals from different backgrounds.

Engineering

Engineering is one of the most sought-after career options and among the highest-paid.

The demand for engineers is extremely high globally due to the rapid advancements in new technologies.

International engineering schools offer a variety of programmes and cutting-edge research facilities.

Best study abroad destinations for South African students

The UK, Australia, Canada, various European nations, and Mauritius are known for their high academic standards, supportive environments for international students and strong industry connections.

Sable International’s study abroad team works with over 400 partners and their advisers can help you research the different programmes and universities. They can also assist with visa requirements and help you understand the various benefits of different countries and institutions.

UK

The UK has world-renowned universities and strong global recognition of its degrees. There is also no language barrier for South Africans, making it easier to fit in.

By studying in the UK, students can pursue immigration and citizenship there. Once your studies are complete, you can apply for a Graduate visa which allows you to stay in the UK for two years (three years if you hold a PhD) to work or look for work.

Being skilled in a shortage occupation makes it easier to settle in the UK. You can earn 20 points towards a UK Skilled Worker visa for a job offer within a shortage occupation. If granted, this visa can lead to applying for permanent residence (indefinite leave to remain), followed by British citizenship.

Australia

Australia has a reputation for ​​academic excellence and provides a range of post-graduation work opportunities.

It is also popular with South African students due to its similar weather, culture and lifestyle.

Like the UK, Australia offers a Temporary Graduate visa that allows students to remain in the country for two years (three years for students holding a PhD) after they’ve completed their studies. You can stay for an additional one to two years if you study in a designated regional area.

Australia offers both employer-sponsored visas and a skilled migration route that can lead to permanent residency and citizenship. With the skilled migration route, your occupation is the basis for your eligibility. Therefore, applicants qualifying in occupations in high demand will have the greatest visa options.

Canada

Canada’s college and university degrees are recognised worldwide and tuition fees are lower than many other countries.

Canada has a high standard of living and low crime rates making it appealing to students.

You can work during your studies and after graduation, you can work for up to three years under the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) programme.

Doctors, nurses, IT professionals and engineers are in short supply in Canada so studying one of these can increase your chances of being sponsored to stay in the country permanently.

Skilled workers with Canadian work experience who want to become permanent residents can apply for the Canadian Experience Class.

Permanent residence is also possible through programmes such as the Provincial Nominee Program, which is for workers with the skills, education and work experience to contribute to the economy of a specific province or Express Entry, also for skilled workers who look at work experience, education and language proficiency.

Europe

Europe is known for its academic excellence, diverse cultural experiences, rich history and variety of programmes offered in English.

Several European universities offer scholarships and financial aid to international students.

Many European countries offer post-study work visas, allowing graduates to gain work experience. Many prioritise sectors with labour shortages such as engineering, IT, healthcare and the sciences. Graduates in these fields are more likely to secure employment which is often a requirement for transitioning from a student visa to a work visa or permits such as the EU Blue Card.

Depending on the country, students can apply for permanent residence if they meet specific requirements such as language proficiency, employment and continuous residency.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a great option for an affordable study abroad experience that isn’t too far from South Africa.

Many UK universities have campuses in Mauritius, meaning you can earn a UK degree at a much lower cost.

You can obtain permanent residence by securing employment, applying for an Occupational Permit, and living in Mauritius for about three years.

For more information about how or where to study abroad get in touch Sable International at [email protected] or call on +27 21 657 1543 .

Sable International will be hosting a Study Abroad Expo in South Africa from 2 – 5 September. Attend in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban or Stellenbosch to meet international university reps face-to face. Register here.

