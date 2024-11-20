Get recruited to play college soccer in the US

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

For many young soccer players, earning a sports scholarship to a US college is a dream that combines world-class education and playing on an international stage. However, the competition is intense, and only the most determined and talented players will likely succeed.

Widely dubbed “the beautiful game,” soccer has an estimated fan base of 3.5 billion. The sport’s popularity and growing demand for diverse, skilled players have seen US and UK colleges and universities actively looking to recruit international talent.

Around 50% of players at top-ranked US colleges are international students. Having talented international students can enhance a college’s reputation by helping to build competitive teams.

However, thousands of talented athletes worldwide are vying for a limited number of spots, and only a small percentage of players on each team will receive scholarships.

Sable International soccer showcase

To give South African players the best chance of being recruited, Sable International has organised a soccer recruitment camp and invited top university coaches from the UK and the USA who will scout for talent for college roster spots.

The Study Abroad Soccer Showcase will take place from 5 January to 8 January 2025 at a four-day camp in Pretoria. For more information, visit Quicket.

Tyler Hollingsworth, the business director of the Study Abroad Sports Recruitment team at Sable International, and his team have helped more than 700 students secure sports scholarships at top colleges in the US.

As a former US college student-athlete who received a soccer scholarship in 2006, Hollingsworth knows only too well the life-changing opportunities this experience represents.

“The Study Abroad Soccer Showcase is a unique opportunity for young talent in South Africa to be seen by US college coaches and scouts from the UK,” Hollingsworth said. “For these players, the showcase could be the turning point in their soccer careers.”

UK coaches from Loughborough University, crowned the UK Sports University of the Year by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, will attend.

Other top universities from the UK, such as the University of Surrey, Birmingham City University, Nottingham Trent University and Leeds Beckett University, will also be represented.

US universities, including the University of Houston Victoria, Green River College, Arizona State University, and Gannon University, will be at the camp for players looking to win scholarships.

Players will receive elite training and technical and tactical sessions and take part in recruitment events designed to help them understand the international university soccer process.

The event is designed for girls and boys aged 14 – 19. Parents who attend will have direct access to university representatives and learn about the top soccer programmes in the UK and USA.

How to improve your chances of securing a US sports scholarship:

Start early: Begin planning in Grade 9 for the college soccer scholarship process to enable you to do the necessary research

Build a strong athletic and academic profile: Coaches look for players who are academically strong and show a commitment to both their sport and studies. To catch the attention of coaches, make sure you have a solid GPA, good test scores, and strong high school or club performances.

Research scholarships and deadlines: Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you. Research available scholarships and their specific eligibility requirements. Make sure you understand the US college soccer system and its governing bodies, such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Each has different scholarship limits, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Create a high-quality highlight reel and reach out to coaches: Make sure you have a professional highlight reel showcasing your best skills, game footage, and achievements. Send it directly to college coaches with a personal introduction and a clear expression of your interest in their programme. Being proactive in contacting coaches is key to getting noticed.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help: Reach out to professional recruiters. Sable International can help you identify potential scholarships, guide you through the complex application process and put you in contact with coaches at the universities you’re interested in.

If you want to further your sporting career at a US or UK university, contact one of Sable International’s sports recruiters, who will be happy to discuss your options. Please fill out our free online evaluation or send us an email at [email protected].

