Top study destinations for postgraduate degrees

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

Studying for a postgraduate degree abroad will give you a significant advantage in the global job market and has several unique benefits that will add to your overall skillset for your specific field. Here are five of the most popular countries in which to study.

Are you looking to get an international postgrad? Come visit the Study Abroad Expo from 10 – 13 February to meet with international universities from the below countries (and more) and discover which course will help you achieve your dreams. Tickets are free but limited, so book now to avoid disappointment.

The UK

Postgraduate degrees in the UK typically take a year. While shorter and more intense than equivalent two-year programmes offered in other countries, this gives the practical advantage of paying lower tuition fees without compromising the quality of your education and saving you a great deal of time.

UK universities are recognised and respected globally. Four of the top 10 institutions on the QS World University Rankings 2024 are in the UK. With its world-class institutions and facilities, the UK attracts large numbers of international students. Many of its cities have big expat communities, offering many cultural experiences and a comfortable lifestyle.

The Graduate visa allows eligible students to stay in the country for an additional two years after completing an undergraduate degree and three if they hold a doctorate. While a Graduate visa cannot be extended beyond its expiry date, you may be able to switch to another visa and remain in the UK if you meet the criteria. Some options include the Skilled Worker visa or a Spouse visa.

USA

According to the QS University Rankings 2025, the US remains the most popular destination for international students and is home to four of the top 10 universities in the world.

Postgraduate students can customise courses to suit their academic goals, ensuring a wide range of options. This is on top of the many research opportunities available. For master’s students who are required to write a thesis, this is particularly beneficial because you will assist professors with a range of research projects that will benefit your skill set, too.

As an international student on a F-1 visa, the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme will allow you to live and work in the US for up to one year, depending on your major. You will become eligible after completing your first academic year. Completing a degree in selected STEM fields will make you eligible for a 17-month extension for any potential postgraduate completion of OPT employment.

Australia

Project Atlas’s 2024 report lists Australia as the fourth most popular destination for international students pursuing a postgraduate degree. Like South Africa, Australia is a country of sun and sea, with a climate not too different from South Africa’s. This makes the switch to your new environment relatively comfortable, and there are plenty of sights to sample.

In the market for a part-time job? As an international student, you’ll have the option of working up to 48 hours per fortnight.

There are post-study work opportunities as well. You’d need a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) for this. This allows international students to remain in Australia and continue to work after graduation. This aligns with Australia’s reliance on skilled graduates to fill employment shortages with well-paying jobs.

Australian universities typically have intakes in February and July. However, some postgraduate courses only start in February, so confirm all the necessary details with our expert study advisers.

The Republic of Ireland

Ireland is also an excellent country for postgraduate studies. With its large international student population and historic universities, the Emerald Isle appeals to those looking for a high-quality education, a comfortable cost of living, and beautiful scenery.

Previously, South Africans visiting Ireland could do so without a visa, but now the Long Stay ‘D’ visa, which grants permission to live, work and study in Ireland, is required. This allows you to stay in the country for over 90 days, typically a year at least, but remaining for two or more years is also possible. This all depends on the length of your course.

Ireland is a popular choice for postgraduates specialising in IT and computer science, with many multinational tech companies like Meta, Microsoft, eBay, and Google establishing headquarters there. This pairs well with the fact that Ireland offers a postgraduate visa option through the Third Level Graduate Programme. This lets graduates remain in the country after completing their studies to find work.

Another incentive for master’s graduates would be that completing your degree in Ireland will grant you an additional 24 months to remain. While this isn’t renewable, an additional two years gives you a good amount of time to plan the next step in your academic or professional career.

Other visa options for budding professionals include the General Employment Permit, the standard work visa which allows you to work in Ireland for two years with the option of extending it by an additional three. Highly skilled professionals can look into applying for the Critical Skills Employment Permit instead. After five years on either of these two permits, you may apply for long-term residency.

Canada

Canada – same as the USA, it seems like there is a lot of information given about routes to PR, which we can’t advise on if a student enquires.

Canada offers relatively affordable, high-quality education compared to its neighbour, the US, and other Western counterparts, making it a popular choice for international students. Canada has three intake periods per year during which international students are onboarded: January, May and September.

You may apply to study in Canada up to one year before the start date of the postgraduate course you wish to study. However, applying as early as possible would be best if you’re studying for a particularly popular degree.

Postgraduate students can apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) if they want to remain in the country to gain work experience. While graduation doesn’t automatically qualify you for a PGWP, you can check the approved designated learning institutions (DLI) list to see which ones have eligible programmes.

How long a PGWP lasts depends on the length of your course as well as the expiry date of your passport. Master’s degree students who completed programmes shorter than two years (with an eight-month minimum) may be eligible for a three-year PGWP. If your passport expires before the full three-year limit of your PGWP, then the date of your passport’s expiration will serve as the end date.

Visit the Study Abroad Expo from 10 – 13 February to explore these options. Alternatively, contact us at [email protected] or call +27 (0) 21 657 1543 to speak to our expert study abroad advisers.

Read also: