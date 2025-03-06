🔒 Trump warns Hamas: Release hostages now or face “hell to pay”

Key topics:

By Skylar Woodhouse and Fares Akram ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

President Donald Trump warned Hamas there will be “hell to pay” if the militant group doesn’t immediately release its hostages in Gaza.

Trump issued the caution in a social media post Wednesday that followed a rare direct meeting between a US official and Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and other nations.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump said.

The president, who met earlier in the day with freed hostages, said he was “sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job” and warned that “not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.” He also told the Hamas leadership to depart Gaza “while you still have the chance.”

“Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s threats only encourage Israel to evade its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement that the US, Qatar and Egypt brokered, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Bloomberg News.

“Hamas has fulfilled its obligations in the first phase, while Netanyahu’s government is avoiding entering negotiations for the second phase, he said. “The US administration must pressure the occupation to proceed with the second phase as stipulated in the agreement.”

The ultimatum from Trump came after Adam Boehler, nominated to be special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, met with Hamas representatives in Doha, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“When it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in those negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday when asked about the reported talks. “Israel was consulted on this matter.”

The meeting, reported earlier by Axios, comes as Israel and Hamas explore extending their six-week ceasefire, which expired Sunday. Israel has warned it will return to fighting if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining hostages seized on Oct. 7, 2023.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.





