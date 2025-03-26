🔒 Worldview: Trump nominates conservative media critic as US ambassador to South Africa

Key topics:

By Kerry Lanaghan

According to a recent congressional announcement, President Donald Trump is set to nominate conservative media critic L. Brent Bozell III as the next US ambassador to South Africa. Bozell, the founder of the Media Research Center, is known for his staunch defence of Israel and strong conservative views, particularly on media bias. His nomination follows a contentious period in US-South African relations, which have deteriorated under the Trump administration. Trump recently expelled South Africa’s ambassador after the diplomat criticised him publicly.

Bozell’s appointment comes at a time of strained ties, exacerbated by the Trump administration’s disapproval of South Africa’s relations with Iran and its stance on Israel, including its legal actions concerning the Gaza conflict. Moreover, the US has accused South Africa of discriminating against its white minority population, further deepening tensions. These issues were highlighted when Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and offering refugee status to Afrikaners, a white ethnic group.

While it remains unclear whether Bozell has specific ties to South Africa, his political background is marked by his shift from criticising Trump to being a loyal supporter. Bozell’s son, Leo Brent Bozell IV, was involved in the January 6th Capitol insurrection but was later pardoned by Trump. Additionally, Bozell has been a vocal supporter of Israel, raising funds for the country after the October 2023 Hamas attack.

The nomination comes amid heightened rhetoric from figures like Elon Musk. Musk has criticised the South African government on social media, accusing it of racial discrimination and claiming the government prevented his business, Starlink, from operating there. South African officials have rebelled against such claims, describing them as misinformation.

Bozell’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, and should he secure the position, he will face a delicate diplomatic situation given the current tensions between the US and South Africa.

(This article is a précis of a piece originally published in The New York Times and can be read in full here.)