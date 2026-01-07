Global Citizen
The Economist: White House weighs Greenland acquisition, Denmark in shock
Leaders in Greenland and Denmark are in shock. Is the president serious?
Key topics:
Trump signals willingness to use force or deals to control Greenland
Europe rallies behind Danish and Greenlandic sovereignty amid alarm
US courts Greenland independence and explores military-economic agreements
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.