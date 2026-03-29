Global Citizen
Globally praised but locally ignored – Why South Africa rejects this doc
Independent filmmakers face opaque festival systems that block access and feedback.
Key topics:
South African festivals rejected a globally praised documentary.
Filmmakers face opaque, inconsistent local selection processes.
Lack of feedback raises concerns about fairness and transparency.
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By Joe Emilio*